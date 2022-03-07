Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,200 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 965,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $129.39 on Monday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $143.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

