Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,200 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 965,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.8 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.
OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $129.39 on Monday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $143.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
