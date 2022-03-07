NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Update

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $768.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.