NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Update

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $768.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.