NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $6,850,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 94.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period.

NYSE NTST opened at $22.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $984.89 million, a P/E ratio of 318.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

