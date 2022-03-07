New BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.92 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $28.92 million and $4.86 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.23 or 0.06536743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.73 or 0.99842472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00046236 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

