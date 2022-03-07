Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.78

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 156272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

