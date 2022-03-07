Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.36. 508,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

