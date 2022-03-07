Next Capital Management LLC Takes $393,000 Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of RIV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.87. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

