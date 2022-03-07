Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nokia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.