Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Stock Price Up 25%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) shares rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 526,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 372,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)
Featured Stories
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.