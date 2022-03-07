NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NG opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 in the last three months. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 354,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 499,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at $929,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

