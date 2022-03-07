Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,770. Novation Companies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
