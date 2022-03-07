Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,770. Novation Companies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

