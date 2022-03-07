Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $294.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.86.

NVAX opened at $71.72 on Thursday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 117,238 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

