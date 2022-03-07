NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). NovoCure posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.03 and a beta of 0.94. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.