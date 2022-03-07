NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Frank X. Leonard Sells 930 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NovoCure stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 710,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,601. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in NovoCure by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.