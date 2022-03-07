NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Frank X. Leonard Sells 930 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NovoCure stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 710,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,601. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
