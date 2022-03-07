Numeraire (NMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $167.77 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $167.77 million and $8.30 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $28.49 or 0.00074042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00103389 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,969,912 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

