Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 45.7% in February

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,587 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.97. 55,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,552. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

