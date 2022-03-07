Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $50.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,141,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $22.21 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

