Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after buying an additional 179,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.