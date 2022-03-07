Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) vs. Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Head to Head Survey

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Nestlé’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32% Nestlé N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Oatly Group and Nestlé’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 8.68 -$60.36 million N/A N/A Nestlé $95.29 billion 3.75 $18.50 billion N/A N/A

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oatly Group and Nestlé, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 7 12 0 2.55 Nestlé 1 5 6 0 2.42

Oatly Group currently has a consensus price target of 18.96, indicating a potential upside of 206.78%. Nestlé has a consensus price target of $136.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Nestlé.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nestlé shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

