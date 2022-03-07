Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by 76.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.