Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.95

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 600500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.