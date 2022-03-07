Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.95

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 600500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08.
Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
