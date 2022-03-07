Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.34

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 159606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 280,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

