Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.40 Million

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to post sales of $514.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the highest is $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,707. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $98.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.