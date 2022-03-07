Omni Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $737.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00005564 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00263082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,324 coins and its circulating supply is 563,008 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

