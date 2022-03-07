On Holding AG’s (NYSE:ONON) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

ON’s (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. ON had issued 31,100,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $746,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

ONON opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50. ON has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

