ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

OKE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.51. 82,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

