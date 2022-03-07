Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ORBT stock remained flat at $$7.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.
About Orbit International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbit International (ORBT)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.