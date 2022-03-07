Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ORBT stock remained flat at $$7.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

