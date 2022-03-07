Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

OESX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.97. 8,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,472. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

