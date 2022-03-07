Oss Stephen A. Van Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPS opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.16. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.64.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $25,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPS. StockNews.com lowered Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.