Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.72. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.