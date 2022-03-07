Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Up 11%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) shares traded up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.24. 23,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,131,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $532,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.