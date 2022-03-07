Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Investment analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 126.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 93,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

