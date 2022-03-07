Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 243,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,306. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

