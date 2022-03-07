Oxygen (OXY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $483,212.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Oxygen has a market cap of $14.09 million and $483,212.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.