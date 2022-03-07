Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

BATS CALF opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.