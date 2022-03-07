Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 334.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

