Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 293,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 73,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

