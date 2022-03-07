Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Sycomore Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $24.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $533.51. 2,282,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,453. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

