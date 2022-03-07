Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 711,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth $138,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.6% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 117,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKE opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $276.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.77. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

