Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.
PRRWF traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $26.50. 165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382. Park Lawn has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.
Get Rating)
Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Lawn (PRRWF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.