Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

PRRWF traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $26.50. 165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382. Park Lawn has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Park Lawn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

