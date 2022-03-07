Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 779 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 143,671 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLB opened at $37.80 on Monday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81.

