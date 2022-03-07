Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 900 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 166,968 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.