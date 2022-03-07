Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

