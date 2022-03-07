Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,976,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 329,772 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.

