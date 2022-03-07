Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the third quarter worth $454,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 394.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

DMXF stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

