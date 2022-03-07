Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 802.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

