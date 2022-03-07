PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,145,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after acquiring an additional 809,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $99.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

