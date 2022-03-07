PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $72.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

