Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$45.50

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$45.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.03.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$46.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$34.89 and a one year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

