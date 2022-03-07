Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $924,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $727,180.91.

On Friday, February 11th, Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

